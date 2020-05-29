All apartments in San Bernardino
Find more places like 2811 Mt View Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino, CA
/
2811 Mt View Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2811 Mt View Ave

2811 North Mountain View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Bernardino
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92405
Wilson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and each bedroom, master suite with walk-in closet, stovetop, oven, washer/dryer hookups, covered front porch, fenced backyard, and attached 1 car garage. Sorry NO Pets. 8 Month Lease.

You can view all of our available properties online @ www.eastvalleyrentals.net
East Valley Property Management
(909) 478-7725

Our rental Criteria:
Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property
Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses
More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)
Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Mt View Ave have any available units?
2811 Mt View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino, CA.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Mt View Ave have?
Some of 2811 Mt View Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Mt View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Mt View Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Mt View Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Mt View Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 2811 Mt View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Mt View Ave does offer parking.
Does 2811 Mt View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Mt View Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Mt View Ave have a pool?
No, 2811 Mt View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Mt View Ave have accessible units?
No, 2811 Mt View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Mt View Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Mt View Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St
San Bernardino, CA 92410

Similar Pages

San Bernardino 1 BedroomsSan Bernardino 2 Bedrooms
San Bernardino 3 BedroomsSan Bernardino Apartments with Balcony
San Bernardino Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
Palm Springs, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

San Bernardino Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College