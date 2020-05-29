2811 Mt View Ave

Amenities
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and each bedroom, master suite with walk-in closet, stovetop, oven, washer/dryer hookups, covered front porch, fenced backyard, and attached 1 car garage. Sorry NO Pets. 8 Month Lease.
Our rental Criteria:
Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property
Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses
More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)
Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home
No Pets Allowed
