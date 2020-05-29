1795 Crestview Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and Cozy Home - 1534 square ft., 3 bed room, 2 bath house located in a quiet established neighborhood close to St. Bernadine Hospital. This house features large bedrooms, roomy family room and front entry room that has a fire place. This cute, single story home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. Enjoy a private, fully fenced back yard, this is a great place to live and relax. Gas heater and swamp cooler for heat and cooling along with a two car detached garage.. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood with family and friends. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

