Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1795 Crestview Ave.

1795 Crestview Avenue · (909) 256-7005 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1795 Crestview Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Perris Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1795 Crestview Ave. · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and Cozy Home - 1534 square ft., 3 bed room, 2 bath house located in a quiet established neighborhood close to St. Bernadine Hospital. This house features large bedrooms, roomy family room and front entry room that has a fire place. This cute, single story home is being offered by Orange Tree PM, where appointments are made easy and applications done online. Enjoy a private, fully fenced back yard, this is a great place to live and relax. Gas heater and swamp cooler for heat and cooling along with a two car detached garage.. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood with family and friends. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Must See!!
Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com 909 256 7005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 Crestview Ave. have any available units?
1795 Crestview Ave. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
Is 1795 Crestview Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1795 Crestview Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 Crestview Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1795 Crestview Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 1795 Crestview Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1795 Crestview Ave. offers parking.
Does 1795 Crestview Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1795 Crestview Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 Crestview Ave. have a pool?
No, 1795 Crestview Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1795 Crestview Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1795 Crestview Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 Crestview Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1795 Crestview Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1795 Crestview Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1795 Crestview Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
