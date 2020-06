Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home. The large dining room has plenty of room, not to count the extra large living room with a fireplace. Central A/C and Heat. New dual pane windows throughout the entire home. 2 restroom completely modernized to give this home a touch of hire living. Located across the street from Blair park, with hiking trails and all amenities for the outdoor activity.