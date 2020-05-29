All apartments in San Bernardino
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1295 Cedar Street

1295 Cedar Street · (909) 855-4976
Location

1295 Cedar Street, San Bernardino, CA 92404
Perris Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-824 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in San Bernardino was built in 1937 and has the charm to show it! This beautifully unique home is truly one of a kind! The large, open floorplan has beautiful original wood flooring throughout the living and dining rooms. The kitchen is extremely spacious with lots of counters and cabinet space. The large den off the living room has beautiful wood paneling that gives the room a warm, rich vibe. The master suite boasts a beautiful stone fireplace and a HUGE oversized soaking tub. a huge pool sits nicely in the backyard with fruit trees all throughout the property. The home even has a sauna! Save on the electric bill with solar power! Don't wait! This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Cedar Street have any available units?
1295 Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 Cedar Street have?
Some of 1295 Cedar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1295 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 1295 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 1295 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1295 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1295 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Cedar Street have a pool?
Yes, 1295 Cedar Street has a pool.
Does 1295 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1295 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1295 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
