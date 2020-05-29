1295 Cedar Street

Amenities

For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-824 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in San Bernardino was built in 1937 and has the charm to show it! This beautifully unique home is truly one of a kind! The large, open floorplan has beautiful original wood flooring throughout the living and dining rooms. The kitchen is extremely spacious with lots of counters and cabinet space. The large den off the living room has beautiful wood paneling that gives the room a warm, rich vibe. The master suite boasts a beautiful stone fireplace and a HUGE oversized soaking tub. a huge pool sits nicely in the backyard with fruit trees all throughout the property. The home even has a sauna! Save on the electric bill with solar power! Don't wait! This won't last long!