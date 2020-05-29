1120 West 6th Street Unit B

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex in Downtown San Bernardino. The bright interior features include large windows with blinds, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Its kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers, and smooth countertops with backsplash. The bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain and a vanity cabinet. The exterior has a porch.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Seccombe Lake Park, Meadowbrook Park, Pioneer Park, and Meadowbrook Recreation Park.
Bus lines:
7 CSUSB-SIERRA WAY-SAN BDNO - 0.0 mile
1 COLTON-DEL ROSA - 0.2 mile
4 SAN BDNO-BASELINE-HIGHLAND - 0.2 mile
3 SAN BDNO-BASELINE-HIGHLAND - 0.3 mile
Rail Lines:
Inland Empire - OC - 1.5 mile
San Bernardino Line - 1.5 mile
(RLNE5826170)