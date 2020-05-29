1120 West 6th Street Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony

Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex in Downtown San Bernardino. The bright interior features include large windows with blinds, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Its kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers, and smooth countertops with backsplash. The bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain and a vanity cabinet. The exterior has a porch.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Seccombe Lake Park, Meadowbrook Park, Pioneer Park, and Meadowbrook Recreation Park.



Bus lines:

7 CSUSB-SIERRA WAY-SAN BDNO - 0.0 mile

1 COLTON-DEL ROSA - 0.2 mile

4 SAN BDNO-BASELINE-HIGHLAND - 0.2 mile

3 SAN BDNO-BASELINE-HIGHLAND - 0.3 mile



Rail Lines:

Inland Empire - OC - 1.5 mile

San Bernardino Line - 1.5 mile



