San Bernardino, CA
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1120 West 6th Street Unit B

1120 6th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92411
La Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Cozy, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex in Downtown San Bernardino. The bright interior features include large windows with blinds, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Its kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers, and smooth countertops with backsplash. The bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain and a vanity cabinet. The exterior has a porch.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Seccombe Lake Park, Meadowbrook Park, Pioneer Park, and Meadowbrook Recreation Park.

Bus lines:
7 CSUSB-SIERRA WAY-SAN BDNO - 0.0 mile
1 COLTON-DEL ROSA - 0.2 mile
4 SAN BDNO-BASELINE-HIGHLAND - 0.2 mile
3 SAN BDNO-BASELINE-HIGHLAND - 0.3 mile

Rail Lines:
Inland Empire - OC - 1.5 mile
San Bernardino Line - 1.5 mile

(RLNE5826170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B have any available units?
1120 West 6th Street Unit B has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
Is 1120 West 6th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1120 West 6th Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 West 6th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 West 6th Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 West 6th Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
