San Bernardino County, CA
9976 Santina Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

9976 Santina Street

9976 Santina St · No Longer Available
Location

9976 Santina St, San Bernardino County, CA 91737

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Imagine yourself looking at this spectacular view. Sitting at the balcony and get inspiration to write a book and feel the summer breeze. High up on the foothill with stunning panoramic picturesque over the mountain and city lights. This sprawling 3-level custom pool home with over 5,500 sq. ft. It is built for private enjoyment and exclusive to entertain family and guests. The entry level features a formal living and dining room with a fire-place and large windows overlooking the sparkling pool and Catalina Island. Spacious kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets for storage. Huge family room with a wet bar offers access to the backyard where you can enjoy the beautiful Mountain View. Downstairs room has with a full bath and a kitchen can be used as a pool house or guest quarter with private entrance. Upstairs master bedroom is massive with vaulted beam ceiling and a wrapped around balcony, a perfect retreat to enjoy sunsets in complete privacy. There is a second master suite and two additional bedrooms upstairs. This property sits on a 10-acre lot with abundance of space for RV, trailer and horses. Distinguished Los Osos High School. Too many features to mention. Must see to experience the beauty living in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9976 Santina Street have any available units?
9976 Santina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 9976 Santina Street have?
Some of 9976 Santina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9976 Santina Street currently offering any rent specials?
9976 Santina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9976 Santina Street pet-friendly?
No, 9976 Santina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 9976 Santina Street offer parking?
Yes, 9976 Santina Street offers parking.
Does 9976 Santina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9976 Santina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9976 Santina Street have a pool?
Yes, 9976 Santina Street has a pool.
Does 9976 Santina Street have accessible units?
No, 9976 Santina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9976 Santina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9976 Santina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9976 Santina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9976 Santina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
