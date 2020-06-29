9976 Santina Street

Amenities

Imagine yourself looking at this spectacular view. Sitting at the balcony and get inspiration to write a book and feel the summer breeze. High up on the foothill with stunning panoramic picturesque over the mountain and city lights. This sprawling 3-level custom pool home with over 5,500 sq. ft. It is built for private enjoyment and exclusive to entertain family and guests. The entry level features a formal living and dining room with a fire-place and large windows overlooking the sparkling pool and Catalina Island. Spacious kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets for storage. Huge family room with a wet bar offers access to the backyard where you can enjoy the beautiful Mountain View. Downstairs room has with a full bath and a kitchen can be used as a pool house or guest quarter with private entrance. Upstairs master bedroom is massive with vaulted beam ceiling and a wrapped around balcony, a perfect retreat to enjoy sunsets in complete privacy. There is a second master suite and two additional bedrooms upstairs. This property sits on a 10-acre lot with abundance of space for RV, trailer and horses. Distinguished Los Osos High School. Too many features to mention. Must see to experience the beauty living in this property.