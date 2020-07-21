All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 6836 Mount Lassen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
6836 Mount Lassen Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

6836 Mount Lassen Ave

6836 Mount Lassen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6836 Mount Lassen Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA 92252

Amenities

dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/15/20 Panorama House - Property Id: 226870

Very cozy and cute 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Joshua Tree in Panorama Heights (South of Highway #62). Located on a paved street that ends 1/2 mile up at the border of Joshua Tree National Park. Amenities include stone fireplace, tub and shower in a very nice neighborhood on 1 acre of land, across the street from a landmark artist residency.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226870
Property Id 226870

(RLNE5574145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have any available units?
6836 Mount Lassen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have?
Some of 6836 Mount Lassen Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6836 Mount Lassen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6836 Mount Lassen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 Mount Lassen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave offer parking?
No, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have a pool?
No, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have accessible units?
No, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6836 Mount Lassen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6836 Mount Lassen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir
Eastvale, CA 91752
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedroom Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine