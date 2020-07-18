5289 Cordera Street

Amenities

*LEASE* This beautiful 2018 condo is a must see! The home immediately welcomes you with a spacious living area boasting windows that fill the room with natural sunlight, LED recessed lighting and a sliding glass door leading to the patio area. You’ll love the gorgeous and open kitchen featuring a center island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and ample cabinetry for storage. Downstairs is complete with a ½ guest bathroom. As you make your way upstairs, you are greeted with a spacious loft, perfect for lounging, relaxing and hosting family and friends. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a large master bathroom with a dual-sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs is complete with 2 secondary bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and a laundry area. Don’t miss out on the great opportunity to live in this new home!