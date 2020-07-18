All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

5289 Cordera Street

5289 Cordera St · (909) 331-0107
Location

5289 Cordera St, San Bernardino County, CA 91762

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1955 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*LEASE* This beautiful 2018 condo is a must see! The home immediately welcomes you with a spacious living area boasting windows that fill the room with natural sunlight, LED recessed lighting and a sliding glass door leading to the patio area. You’ll love the gorgeous and open kitchen featuring a center island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and ample cabinetry for storage. Downstairs is complete with a ½ guest bathroom. As you make your way upstairs, you are greeted with a spacious loft, perfect for lounging, relaxing and hosting family and friends. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a large master bathroom with a dual-sink vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs is complete with 2 secondary bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and a laundry area. Don’t miss out on the great opportunity to live in this new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5289 Cordera Street have any available units?
5289 Cordera Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5289 Cordera Street have?
Some of 5289 Cordera Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5289 Cordera Street currently offering any rent specials?
5289 Cordera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5289 Cordera Street pet-friendly?
No, 5289 Cordera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 5289 Cordera Street offer parking?
Yes, 5289 Cordera Street offers parking.
Does 5289 Cordera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5289 Cordera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5289 Cordera Street have a pool?
No, 5289 Cordera Street does not have a pool.
Does 5289 Cordera Street have accessible units?
No, 5289 Cordera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5289 Cordera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5289 Cordera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5289 Cordera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5289 Cordera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
