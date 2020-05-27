All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

39495 North Shore Dr #A

39495 North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

39495 North Shore Drive, San Bernardino County, CA 92333

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Furnished 1 Bedroom - Furnished upstairs 1 Bedroom on a lakefront lot. No pets. No washer/dryer hookups. Water, electric and gas included in rent.

(RLNE5363025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have any available units?
39495 North Shore Dr #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
Is 39495 North Shore Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
39495 North Shore Dr #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39495 North Shore Dr #A pet-friendly?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A offer parking?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not offer parking.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have a pool?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have a pool.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have accessible units?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have accessible units.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have units with air conditioning.
