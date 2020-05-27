Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 39495 North Shore Dr #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
39495 North Shore Dr #A
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
39495 North Shore Dr #A
39495 North Shore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
39495 North Shore Drive, San Bernardino County, CA 92333
Amenities
w/d hookup
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Furnished 1 Bedroom - Furnished upstairs 1 Bedroom on a lakefront lot. No pets. No washer/dryer hookups. Water, electric and gas included in rent.
(RLNE5363025)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have any available units?
39495 North Shore Dr #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Bernardino County, CA
.
Is 39495 North Shore Dr #A currently offering any rent specials?
39495 North Shore Dr #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39495 North Shore Dr #A pet-friendly?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County
.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A offer parking?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not offer parking.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have a pool?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have a pool.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have accessible units?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have accessible units.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39495 North Shore Dr #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 39495 North Shore Dr #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave
Redlands, CA 92374
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr
Upland, CA 91786
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St
Upland, CA 91786
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte
Upland, CA 91786
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd
Victorville, CA 92392
Similar Pages
San Bernardino County 1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Henderson, NV
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Enterprise, NV
Tustin, CA
Upland, CA
Chino, CA
Palmdale, CA
Norco, CA
Eastvale, CA
Montclair, CA
Glendora, CA
La Verne, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Pomona, CA
San Dimas, CA
Ridgecrest, CA
California City, CA
Brea, CA
Boulder City, NV
Laughlin, NV
Bullhead City, AZ
Yucca Valley, CA
Joshua Tree, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine