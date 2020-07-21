All apartments in San Bernardino County
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:46 AM

22088 Fifth Avenue

22088 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22088 5th Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA 92374
Crafton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in exclusive, modern building in Bankers hill with close proximity to downtown San Diego. 2nd floor unit with outdoor patio. Perfect for short/mid term corporate rental, 2nd bedroom is currently configured as a den with recliner and a high end &quot;Sleep comfort&quot; convertible couch (no annoying springs). Can be easily converted to a 2nd bedroom. The building has a fully equipped gym situated adjacent to the pool/Jacuzzi. Residents also get access to common areas including conference room, billiard parlor and party room with kitchen. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit and two underground parking spaces are included with plenty of street parking as well. Utilities are included, with AT&T cable package with DVR and Wifi. Starbucks Coffee is right downstairs as well as a variety of restaurants, pubs, pizza etc within walking distance.

Situated in a prime location in Bankers Hill, just on the north edge of the 92101 zip code, Laurel Bay offers the close convenience of Hillcrest, Downtown and Balboa Park, Laurel Bay provides a top-notch location for all to enjoy. Built in 2003, the development is one of the few in the neighborhood offering retail shops and eating-establishments onsite. Enjoy the glistening pool and spa, top-of-line fitness center, entertainment room and for those professionals in need of an at-home office, occupants can take full advantage of the residents only ground level business center Laurel Bay provides. Truly a beautiful and classy building, Laurel Bay is a great place to call home. Enjoy easy access to the 5 and 163 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22088 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
22088 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 22088 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 22088 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22088 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22088 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22088 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22088 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 22088 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22088 Fifth Avenue offers parking.
Does 22088 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22088 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22088 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 22088 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 22088 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22088 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22088 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22088 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22088 Fifth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22088 Fifth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
