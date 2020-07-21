22088 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in exclusive, modern building in Bankers hill with close proximity to downtown San Diego. 2nd floor unit with outdoor patio. Perfect for short/mid term corporate rental, 2nd bedroom is currently configured as a den with recliner and a high end "Sleep comfort" convertible couch (no annoying springs). Can be easily converted to a 2nd bedroom. The building has a fully equipped gym situated adjacent to the pool/Jacuzzi. Residents also get access to common areas including conference room, billiard parlor and party room with kitchen. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit and two underground parking spaces are included with plenty of street parking as well. Utilities are included, with AT&T cable package with DVR and Wifi. Starbucks Coffee is right downstairs as well as a variety of restaurants, pubs, pizza etc within walking distance.



Situated in a prime location in Bankers Hill, just on the north edge of the 92101 zip code, Laurel Bay offers the close convenience of Hillcrest, Downtown and Balboa Park, Laurel Bay provides a top-notch location for all to enjoy. Built in 2003, the development is one of the few in the neighborhood offering retail shops and eating-establishments onsite. Enjoy the glistening pool and spa, top-of-line fitness center, entertainment room and for those professionals in need of an at-home office, occupants can take full advantage of the residents only ground level business center Laurel Bay provides. Truly a beautiful and classy building, Laurel Bay is a great place to call home. Enjoy easy access to the 5 and 163 freeways.