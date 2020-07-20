18306 Flowering Plum Way

Amenities

This newly built two story home has 2899 sq. ft. of living space, with a full bedroom and bathroom on the main level. The master bedroom boasts a large ensuite including dual sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, a loft and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. This home is located in the Rosena Ranch Community with tons of amenities including tot lots, splash pads, pool, bbq’s and parks!