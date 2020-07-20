All apartments in San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County, CA
18306 Flowering Plum Way
18306 Flowering Plum Way

18306 Flowering Plum Way · No Longer Available
Location

18306 Flowering Plum Way, San Bernardino County, CA 92407

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This newly built two story home has 2899 sq. ft. of living space, with a full bedroom and bathroom on the main level. The master bedroom boasts a large ensuite including dual sinks, soaker tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, a loft and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. This home is located in the Rosena Ranch Community with tons of amenities including tot lots, splash pads, pool, bbq’s and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have any available units?
18306 Flowering Plum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have?
Some of 18306 Flowering Plum Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18306 Flowering Plum Way currently offering any rent specials?
18306 Flowering Plum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18306 Flowering Plum Way pet-friendly?
No, 18306 Flowering Plum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way offer parking?
No, 18306 Flowering Plum Way does not offer parking.
Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18306 Flowering Plum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have a pool?
Yes, 18306 Flowering Plum Way has a pool.
Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have accessible units?
No, 18306 Flowering Plum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18306 Flowering Plum Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18306 Flowering Plum Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18306 Flowering Plum Way does not have units with air conditioning.
