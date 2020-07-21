All apartments in San Bernardino County
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
13680 Venado Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

13680 Venado Way

13680 Venada Road · No Longer Available
Location

13680 Venada Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92356

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Luxury executive home suitable for many uses, from quiet vacation stay to holding meetings and small parties. The house features all the typical must-have amenities for a luxury home, such as cable and internet access (both wire and wireless) to all the rooms, full kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, bar with sink and wine cooler, 5 hi definition big-screen TVs
To make your stay even more enjoyable we have installed the reverse-osmosis 7-filter system that deliver bottled water quality drinking at the tap, the closed loop water circulating system so you can enjoy hot water almost instantly at the faucets anywhere in the house.

QUALITY AND COMFORTS: This house has been remodeled by the best craftsmanship, completed with crown moldings, baseboards and trims. Color, mass and lighting are coordinated throughout the house to create a sense of ease and comfort in a money no object fashion. From the grand entry adorned by the majestic columns and the mahogany door, to the mahogany dining set and the full kitchen with granite counter tops, the designer has made the house into a living experience where the environment serves the inhabitant and not the other way around. If there is a verbatim to capture the essence of the house it must be Simple Elegance.

BACKYARD/NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTION: The back yard features a beautiful arbor, covered gazebo and a full bar with refrigerated compartment for beers. And for that summer afternoon cookout, or any afternoon for that matter, we added a chef BBQ gas grill (Turbo Galore) for that hi heat cooking, a beer cooler and a fridge.
You are practically within minutes to a multitude of restaurants, shopping centers, bars and lounges, beauty salons, gyms and spas. The newly remodeled Oakridge Mall hosts a number of named diners and entertainment establishments such PF Chang, California Kitchen, The Fish Market, The Cheese Cake Factory and a 20-screen Movieplex. On Blossom Hill Rd., the main cross street from the house you can find

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13680 Venado Way have any available units?
13680 Venado Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 13680 Venado Way have?
Some of 13680 Venado Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13680 Venado Way currently offering any rent specials?
13680 Venado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13680 Venado Way pet-friendly?
No, 13680 Venado Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 13680 Venado Way offer parking?
No, 13680 Venado Way does not offer parking.
Does 13680 Venado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13680 Venado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13680 Venado Way have a pool?
No, 13680 Venado Way does not have a pool.
Does 13680 Venado Way have accessible units?
No, 13680 Venado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13680 Venado Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13680 Venado Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13680 Venado Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13680 Venado Way does not have units with air conditioning.
