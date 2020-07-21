13680 Venado Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill internet access

Luxury executive home suitable for many uses, from quiet vacation stay to holding meetings and small parties. The house features all the typical must-have amenities for a luxury home, such as cable and internet access (both wire and wireless) to all the rooms, full kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, bar with sink and wine cooler, 5 hi definition big-screen TVs

To make your stay even more enjoyable we have installed the reverse-osmosis 7-filter system that deliver bottled water quality drinking at the tap, the closed loop water circulating system so you can enjoy hot water almost instantly at the faucets anywhere in the house.



QUALITY AND COMFORTS: This house has been remodeled by the best craftsmanship, completed with crown moldings, baseboards and trims. Color, mass and lighting are coordinated throughout the house to create a sense of ease and comfort in a money no object fashion. From the grand entry adorned by the majestic columns and the mahogany door, to the mahogany dining set and the full kitchen with granite counter tops, the designer has made the house into a living experience where the environment serves the inhabitant and not the other way around. If there is a verbatim to capture the essence of the house it must be Simple Elegance.



BACKYARD/NEIGHBORHOOD ATTRACTION: The back yard features a beautiful arbor, covered gazebo and a full bar with refrigerated compartment for beers. And for that summer afternoon cookout, or any afternoon for that matter, we added a chef BBQ gas grill (Turbo Galore) for that hi heat cooking, a beer cooler and a fridge.

You are practically within minutes to a multitude of restaurants, shopping centers, bars and lounges, beauty salons, gyms and spas. The newly remodeled Oakridge Mall hosts a number of named diners and entertainment establishments such PF Chang, California Kitchen, The Fish Market, The Cheese Cake Factory and a 20-screen Movieplex. On Blossom Hill Rd., the main cross street from the house you can find