2302 Fallen Drive

This is a Great property in the beautiful city of Rowland Heights, centrally located near shopping centers and schools. This property is in a nice quiet neighborhood, very spacious throughout with vaulted ceilings, it offers 2,499 of living space with 4 full size bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, it offers a nice size family room adjacent to the kitchen which has lots of cabinets and plenty of storage, it also features a large 3 car garage! Take a look at the tri-level extra large master bedroom with plenty of room for a nice reading area! This property is perfect for the growing family and plenty of room for those nice family gatherings!! Great backyard entertaining area. This property is in move in condition. Definitely a “Must See” property.