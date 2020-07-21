All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

2302 Fallen Drive

2302 Fallen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Fallen Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Great property in the beautiful city of Rowland Heights, centrally located near shopping centers and schools. This property is in a nice quiet neighborhood, very spacious throughout with vaulted ceilings, it offers 2,499 of living space with 4 full size bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, it offers a nice size family room adjacent to the kitchen which has lots of cabinets and plenty of storage, it also features a large 3 car garage! Take a look at the tri-level extra large master bedroom with plenty of room for a nice reading area! This property is perfect for the growing family and plenty of room for those nice family gatherings!! Great backyard entertaining area. This property is in move in condition. Definitely a “Must See” property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Fallen Drive have any available units?
2302 Fallen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 2302 Fallen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Fallen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Fallen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Fallen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2302 Fallen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Fallen Drive offers parking.
Does 2302 Fallen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Fallen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Fallen Drive have a pool?
No, 2302 Fallen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Fallen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 Fallen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Fallen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Fallen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Fallen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Fallen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
