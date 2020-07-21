All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated September 28 2019

20388 Portside Dr.

20388 Portside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20388 Portside Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Monte Verde Summit Pool Home -
Beautiful Monte Verde Summit Pool Home located in the City of Walnut. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Double door entry leads into the foyer with views into the living room and kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and has lots of cabinet space. Separate family room includes wet bar and fireplace, with sliding doors leading to the back yard and gated pool area. Laundry room is attached to 3 car garage. Brand new carpeting through out 2nd floor. Master bedroom offers his and hers closets, private balcony, and full bath with double sinks. House is equipped with central heating and AC as well as shutters throughout and newer dual pane windows.

You're in close proximity to restaurants and retail shopping centers. Convenient access to the 57 frwy and nearby award winning schools.

Book a showing today!

Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated in real-time; however, conditions are subject to change without notice. Please call for latest availability details

(RLNE5094891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20388 Portside Dr. have any available units?
20388 Portside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 20388 Portside Dr. have?
Some of 20388 Portside Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20388 Portside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20388 Portside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20388 Portside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20388 Portside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 20388 Portside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 20388 Portside Dr. offers parking.
Does 20388 Portside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20388 Portside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20388 Portside Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 20388 Portside Dr. has a pool.
Does 20388 Portside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20388 Portside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20388 Portside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20388 Portside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20388 Portside Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20388 Portside Dr. has units with air conditioning.
