20388 Portside Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Monte Verde Summit Pool Home -

Beautiful Monte Verde Summit Pool Home located in the City of Walnut. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Double door entry leads into the foyer with views into the living room and kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and has lots of cabinet space. Separate family room includes wet bar and fireplace, with sliding doors leading to the back yard and gated pool area. Laundry room is attached to 3 car garage. Brand new carpeting through out 2nd floor. Master bedroom offers his and hers closets, private balcony, and full bath with double sinks. House is equipped with central heating and AC as well as shutters throughout and newer dual pane windows.



You're in close proximity to restaurants and retail shopping centers. Convenient access to the 57 frwy and nearby award winning schools.



Book a showing today!



Disclaimer: Pictures are a representation. Advertised unit availability, rental rates, and terms are updated in real-time; however, conditions are subject to change without notice. Please call for latest availability details



