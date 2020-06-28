19652 Andrada Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Newly Remodeled Single Story Home at the end of a a quiet cul-de-sac in Rowland Heights! This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. The bright and open floor plan features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with direct access to the 3 car garage and a large covered patio that over looks the large backyard perfect for entertaining. The home is newly renovated with laminate flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint. Great Location within the award winning blue ribbon Rowland School District with close proximity to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping and ease of access to freeways and public transportation. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!