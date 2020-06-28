All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 19652 Andrada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
19652 Andrada Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

19652 Andrada Drive

19652 Andrada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19652 Andrada Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Newly Remodeled Single Story Home at the end of a a quiet cul-de-sac in Rowland Heights! This move in ready home features 3 bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms. The bright and open floor plan features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with direct access to the 3 car garage and a large covered patio that over looks the large backyard perfect for entertaining. The home is newly renovated with laminate flooring, recessed lighting and fresh paint. Great Location within the award winning blue ribbon Rowland School District with close proximity to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping and ease of access to freeways and public transportation. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19652 Andrada Drive have any available units?
19652 Andrada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 19652 Andrada Drive have?
Some of 19652 Andrada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19652 Andrada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19652 Andrada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19652 Andrada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19652 Andrada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19652 Andrada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19652 Andrada Drive offers parking.
Does 19652 Andrada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19652 Andrada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19652 Andrada Drive have a pool?
No, 19652 Andrada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19652 Andrada Drive have accessible units?
No, 19652 Andrada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19652 Andrada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19652 Andrada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19652 Andrada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19652 Andrada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles