19378 Waterfall Way

Largest plan in the highly sought after Gated Waterfall Community (security guard patrol). Grand luxury home with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Formal living room, dining room, great room and loft upstairs. Open and spacious floor plan, airy and bright. New porcelain tile in the gourmet kitchen and great room, laminate floor downstair. Huge downstair master suite with fire place and full bath. Newer cabinets, newer counter tops, newer cooking range in the kitchen. Great room connected to the kitchen has built in entertainment hookup provides abundance storage. Upstair master suite with a retreat area. Master bath has bath tub, shower and his / hers vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet with mirrored door. Indoor laundry room with utility sink, new washer and dryer are included. Professionally paved bricks at front and back yard and landscaped with beautiful roses and fruit trees. No neighbor in your back yard. Walking distance to Rowland Heights Park, close to all shopping and access to HWY 60/57.