Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19378 Waterfall Way

19378 Waterfall Wy
Location

19378 Waterfall Wy, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland

Amenities

Largest plan in the highly sought after Gated Waterfall Community (security guard patrol). Grand luxury home with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Formal living room, dining room, great room and loft upstairs. Open and spacious floor plan, airy and bright. New porcelain tile in the gourmet kitchen and great room, laminate floor downstair. Huge downstair master suite with fire place and full bath. Newer cabinets, newer counter tops, newer cooking range in the kitchen. Great room connected to the kitchen has built in entertainment hookup provides abundance storage. Upstair master suite with a retreat area. Master bath has bath tub, shower and his / hers vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet with mirrored door. Indoor laundry room with utility sink, new washer and dryer are included. Professionally paved bricks at front and back yard and landscaped with beautiful roses and fruit trees. No neighbor in your back yard. Walking distance to Rowland Heights Park, close to all shopping and access to HWY 60/57.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19378 Waterfall Way have any available units?
19378 Waterfall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 19378 Waterfall Way have?
Some of 19378 Waterfall Way's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19378 Waterfall Way currently offering any rent specials?
19378 Waterfall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19378 Waterfall Way pet-friendly?
No, 19378 Waterfall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 19378 Waterfall Way offer parking?
No, 19378 Waterfall Way does not offer parking.
Does 19378 Waterfall Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19378 Waterfall Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19378 Waterfall Way have a pool?
No, 19378 Waterfall Way does not have a pool.
Does 19378 Waterfall Way have accessible units?
No, 19378 Waterfall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19378 Waterfall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19378 Waterfall Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19378 Waterfall Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19378 Waterfall Way does not have units with air conditioning.
