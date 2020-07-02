All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated January 20 2020

18913 Amberly Place

18913 Amberly Place · No Longer Available
Location

18913 Amberly Place, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located in RIDGEMOOR, a guard gated 24 hour community. This luxurious home has panoramic city lights and mountain views. 5 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom (3 suites). Double door leads to grand foyer. Cathedral ceiling in both living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen has Center Island with granite counter top along with built in stove, double oven and microwave. Wood floor and marble floor throughout most places of the house. The spacious family room features a fireplace. Curved stairway leading to second story. Luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet with built in cabinets. Large master bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. Bathroom windows overlooking to the beautiful back yard with greens and plantations and a beautiful pool. The pool also features a Jacuzzi. The home includes a BBQ Grill and patio furniture. Two central air conditioner & heating systems. 3 car garage with roll up doors. Individual laundry room. Alarm system. Very convenient location, close to school, shopping center, park, supermarket. Please note that the back yard does not have fences around the pool and be cautious especially with kids. Please put this into your consideration as well. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18913 Amberly Place have any available units?
18913 Amberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 18913 Amberly Place have?
Some of 18913 Amberly Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18913 Amberly Place currently offering any rent specials?
18913 Amberly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18913 Amberly Place pet-friendly?
No, 18913 Amberly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18913 Amberly Place offer parking?
Yes, 18913 Amberly Place offers parking.
Does 18913 Amberly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18913 Amberly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18913 Amberly Place have a pool?
Yes, 18913 Amberly Place has a pool.
Does 18913 Amberly Place have accessible units?
No, 18913 Amberly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18913 Amberly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18913 Amberly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18913 Amberly Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18913 Amberly Place has units with air conditioning.

