18913 Amberly Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Located in RIDGEMOOR, a guard gated 24 hour community. This luxurious home has panoramic city lights and mountain views. 5 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom (3 suites). Double door leads to grand foyer. Cathedral ceiling in both living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen has Center Island with granite counter top along with built in stove, double oven and microwave. Wood floor and marble floor throughout most places of the house. The spacious family room features a fireplace. Curved stairway leading to second story. Luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet with built in cabinets. Large master bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. Bathroom windows overlooking to the beautiful back yard with greens and plantations and a beautiful pool. The pool also features a Jacuzzi. The home includes a BBQ Grill and patio furniture. Two central air conditioner & heating systems. 3 car garage with roll up doors. Individual laundry room. Alarm system. Very convenient location, close to school, shopping center, park, supermarket. Please note that the back yard does not have fences around the pool and be cautious especially with kids. Please put this into your consideration as well. Thank you!