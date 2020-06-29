All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1879 Calle La Paz

1879 Calle La Paz · No Longer Available
Location

1879 Calle La Paz, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This beautiful spacious home in the city of Rowland Heights features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, high ceiling entry with spiral staircase, hardwood & laminated wood floor, beautiful chandeliers, recessed lighting, crown molding, mirrored fireplace, formal dining room with french doors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. It is conveniently located near shopping centers, parks, schools, restaurants, 99 Ranch Market, Puente Hills Mall and the 60 freeway. **Move-in ready** Come and see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Calle La Paz have any available units?
1879 Calle La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1879 Calle La Paz have?
Some of 1879 Calle La Paz's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 Calle La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Calle La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Calle La Paz pet-friendly?
No, 1879 Calle La Paz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 1879 Calle La Paz offer parking?
No, 1879 Calle La Paz does not offer parking.
Does 1879 Calle La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 Calle La Paz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Calle La Paz have a pool?
No, 1879 Calle La Paz does not have a pool.
Does 1879 Calle La Paz have accessible units?
No, 1879 Calle La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Calle La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 Calle La Paz has units with dishwashers.
Does 1879 Calle La Paz have units with air conditioning?
No, 1879 Calle La Paz does not have units with air conditioning.

