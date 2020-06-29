1879 Calle La Paz

Amenities
This beautiful spacious home in the city of Rowland Heights features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, high ceiling entry with spiral staircase, hardwood & laminated wood floor, beautiful chandeliers, recessed lighting, crown molding, mirrored fireplace, formal dining room with french doors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. It is conveniently located near shopping centers, parks, schools, restaurants, 99 Ranch Market, Puente Hills Mall and the 60 freeway. **Move-in ready** Come and see!!