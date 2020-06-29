1879 Calle La Paz

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This beautiful spacious home in the city of Rowland Heights features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, high ceiling entry with spiral staircase, hardwood & laminated wood floor, beautiful chandeliers, recessed lighting, crown molding, mirrored fireplace, formal dining room with french doors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. It is conveniently located near shopping centers, parks, schools, restaurants, 99 Ranch Market, Puente Hills Mall and the 60 freeway. **Move-in ready** Come and see!!