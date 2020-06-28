All apartments in Rowland Heights
Find more places like 18389 Camino Bello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowland Heights, CA
/
18389 Camino Bello
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

18389 Camino Bello

18389 Camino Bello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowland Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18389 Camino Bello, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Well located 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 patios are only the beginning of the very updated beautiful apartment for lease to call your home. You will be living on in a single story that is well lit no tenants living above you. This apartment has recently been upgraded with dual pane windows and blinds. The painting has been done throughout. The kitchen has upgraded: High-end solid wood cabinets with pull out shelves, granite countertops, stainless steel (dishwasher, stove and microwave), under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, passthrough window to the dining room. Bathroom upgrades: Sold wood cabinets, granite counters, mirrored inside and out medicine cabinets. Forced Air and Heat. Upgraded doors and hardware. Plush carpets in the bedrooms. Tile in the other rooms. Lawn in the front of this unit. Laundry room shared with 2 other units. 2 covered parking spots with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18389 Camino Bello have any available units?
18389 Camino Bello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
What amenities does 18389 Camino Bello have?
Some of 18389 Camino Bello's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18389 Camino Bello currently offering any rent specials?
18389 Camino Bello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18389 Camino Bello pet-friendly?
No, 18389 Camino Bello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 18389 Camino Bello offer parking?
Yes, 18389 Camino Bello offers parking.
Does 18389 Camino Bello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18389 Camino Bello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18389 Camino Bello have a pool?
No, 18389 Camino Bello does not have a pool.
Does 18389 Camino Bello have accessible units?
No, 18389 Camino Bello does not have accessible units.
Does 18389 Camino Bello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18389 Camino Bello has units with dishwashers.
Does 18389 Camino Bello have units with air conditioning?
No, 18389 Camino Bello does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles