18389 Camino Bello

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Well located 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 patios are only the beginning of the very updated beautiful apartment for lease to call your home. You will be living on in a single story that is well lit no tenants living above you. This apartment has recently been upgraded with dual pane windows and blinds. The painting has been done throughout. The kitchen has upgraded: High-end solid wood cabinets with pull out shelves, granite countertops, stainless steel (dishwasher, stove and microwave), under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, passthrough window to the dining room. Bathroom upgrades: Sold wood cabinets, granite counters, mirrored inside and out medicine cabinets. Forced Air and Heat. Upgraded doors and hardware. Plush carpets in the bedrooms. Tile in the other rooms. Lawn in the front of this unit. Laundry room shared with 2 other units. 2 covered parking spots with storage.