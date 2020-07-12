/
south rosemont
274 Apartments for rent in South Rosemont, Rosemont, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1240 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9115 Newhall Dr. #1
9115 Newhall Drive, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a fireplace in community with a pool and clubhouse. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4129 Cobblewood Court
4129 Cobblewood Court, Rosemont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1450 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Sunny Rosemont Home - Property Id: 311360 This sunny Rosemont home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room AND family room. It's tucked away in a cul-de-sac, surrounded by mature trees providing year-round shade.
Results within 1 mile of South Rosemont
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8812 La Riviera Drive Unit B
8812 La Riviera Drive, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1191 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886178)
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
9282 Corinthian Circle
9282 Corinthian Cir, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1115 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with new paint and carpet throughout! Corner lot in wonderful Rosemont neighborhood near La Riviera. Very clean! Walking distance to light rail station. 2 car garage. Separate and spacious dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B
8839 Salmon Falls Drive, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1014 sqft
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B Available 09/01/20 Updated 2bd/1.5 ba Town House near CSUS! - This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house is located in Sacramento near La Riviera Dr. and Watt Ave .
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9041 Montoya Street #3
9041 Montoya Street, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Affordable 2bd/1ba Fourplex with Garage near Watt & Folsom Blvd - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fourplex unit is located near Folsom Blvd & Watt Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of South Rosemont
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
52 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
