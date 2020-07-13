Evergreen Park Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Evergreen Park features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include all new designer features such as granite countertops, real wood cabinets, all black kitchen appliances, in home washer and dryer, raised panel doors, ceiling fans and two tone paint. Evergreen also offers 2 bedroom duplexes that are sure to please. Each duplex includes a fully equipped kitchen, in home washer/dryer, attached garage, wood burning fireplace and a private fenced yard. Evergreen Park is a unique gated community that combines convenience, comfort and luxury. Community ...