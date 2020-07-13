All apartments in Rosemont
Find more places like Evergreen Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosemont, CA
/
Evergreen Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Evergreen Park Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
9130 Kiefer Blvd · (916) 249-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rosemont
See all
South Rosemont
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA 95826
South Rosemont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 58 · Avail. now

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 61 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 057 · Avail. now

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,812

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Evergreen Park features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include all new designer features such as granite countertops, real wood cabinets, all black kitchen appliances, in home washer and dryer, raised panel doors, ceiling fans and two tone paint. Evergreen also offers 2 bedroom duplexes that are sure to please. Each duplex includes a fully equipped kitchen, in home washer/dryer, attached garage, wood burning fireplace and a private fenced yard. Evergreen Park is a unique gated community that combines convenience, comfort and luxury. Community ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garages available.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen Park Apartments have any available units?
Evergreen Park Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,446 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Evergreen Park Apartments have?
Some of Evergreen Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Evergreen Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evergreen Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Evergreen Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Evergreen Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Evergreen Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Evergreen Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Evergreen Park Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave
Rosemont, CA 95826

Similar Pages

Rosemont 1 BedroomsRosemont 2 Bedrooms
Rosemont Apartments with BalconyRosemont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rosemont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA
North Auburn, CALathrop, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CALincoln, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Rosemont

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity