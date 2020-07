Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables. The community showcases a beautiful clubhouse where the professional staff awaits to ensure your time at Monte Bello is first-rate. Our fitness center is equipped with state-of-the-art machines to allow you to maximize your workout!



Conveniently located to Interstate 50 and Jackson Highway, shopping and fine dining are just minutes away. Our apartment homes offer washers and dryers in every floor plan. Upstairs units have wood burning fireplaces. Every home comes equipped with central heating and air, ceiling fans, dishwashers, and private patio or balconies. We offer pet-friendly apartments.