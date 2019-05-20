All apartments in Rosemead
Rosemead, CA
8375 Village Lane
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:13 PM

8375 Village Lane

8375 East Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8375 East Village Lane, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Located in very desirable Walnut Grove Village community of Rosemead, this beautiful family condo features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, 1829 sqft of living space. The living room is bright and airy. Kitchen is spacious with mountain view. One bedroom is in downstairs, master suite and another guest room are upstairs. The community offers 2 Tennis Courts, Pool and Spa. Very close to Montebello Town Center, Walmart and Whittier Narrow Golf Course. The whole property is fully furnished. HOA includes water and trash. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8375 Village Lane have any available units?
8375 Village Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
What amenities does 8375 Village Lane have?
Some of 8375 Village Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8375 Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8375 Village Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 Village Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8375 Village Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosemead.
Does 8375 Village Lane offer parking?
No, 8375 Village Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8375 Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8375 Village Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 Village Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8375 Village Lane has a pool.
Does 8375 Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 8375 Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8375 Village Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8375 Village Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8375 Village Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
