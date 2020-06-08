4165 Walnut Grove Ave

Amenities

Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom Rosemead Condominium with Attached Two Car Garage - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text ROSEMEAD to (763)225-1739



Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condominium unit with a large open floor plan and a spacious living room, conveniently located in the heart of Rosemead, CA with easy access to the 10 freeway.



The first level includes a spacious living room and guest bathroom, along with a kitchen featuring New Dishwasher and New Gas Oven. Near the attached Garage are hookups to install your Washer and Dryer. The second floor features master bedroom offers a small balcony with master bathroom featuring a sink with wide counter space and bathtub/shower. The second bedroom on this level includes a sliding door closet with shelves.



Located at the rear of a condominium complex with only one shared wall, this community features lush landscaping throughout the community promotes an atmosphere of quiet enjoyment. With close proximity to many neighboring restaurants and supermarkets on Valley Blvd. and quick and easy access to the 10 Freeway, this condominium is perfect for working professionals, students, or families.



-Utilities Included: Water and Sewer & Trash (Tenants responsible for Electricity and Gas)



-Security Deposit: Subject to credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months rent. A credit score of 650 and above with monthly gross income 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.



-Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups located near Garage



-Maximum number of occupants: 4 (2 per bedroom)



-One year lease minimum



-Appliances Included: New Stove, New Oven and Range, New Dishwasher, and Central A/C



-Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage



-No pets allowed.



