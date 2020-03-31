All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

8 Shadow Lane

8 Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8 Shadow Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Rolling Hills Estates 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2291 sqft pool home on almost 20,000 sqft lot is now under renovation. Move in ready approximately February 2020 with: New kitchen, solar system, new windows, new interior and exterior paint, Tasteful updates inside and out, New VIKING appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, also included new washer and dryer. This Estate sized property has a peaceful setting surrounded by mature trees. Take the long private driveway up to the flat pad with 2 car garage and plentiful parking for your gatherings. The front double doors open into
the formal entry with vaulted ceiling. The desirable floorplan has a large living area with fireplace and loads of natural light pouring in from the new windows. The ample dining room open onto the new kitchen with vaulted ceilings and windows with a pleasant view of the pool and mature trees.
This is a true value !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Shadow Lane have any available units?
8 Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 8 Shadow Lane have?
Some of 8 Shadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 8 Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Shadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Shadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8 Shadow Lane has a pool.
Does 8 Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Shadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Shadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
