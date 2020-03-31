8 Shadow Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rolling Hills Estates 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath 2291 sqft pool home on almost 20,000 sqft lot is now under renovation. Move in ready approximately February 2020 with: New kitchen, solar system, new windows, new interior and exterior paint, Tasteful updates inside and out, New VIKING appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, also included new washer and dryer. This Estate sized property has a peaceful setting surrounded by mature trees. Take the long private driveway up to the flat pad with 2 car garage and plentiful parking for your gatherings. The front double doors open into

the formal entry with vaulted ceiling. The desirable floorplan has a large living area with fireplace and loads of natural light pouring in from the new windows. The ample dining room open onto the new kitchen with vaulted ceilings and windows with a pleasant view of the pool and mature trees.

This is a true value !!