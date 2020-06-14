/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1182 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
4 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7189 Camino Colegio
7189 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1069 sqft
Beautiful Sunrise Terrace 2 BR./ 2 BTH Condo. Bright and Cheery End Unit - Move-in Ready - Must see!! Desirable end unit. Gorgeous 2 br/2 bth bright and cheery Condo . New floors, new paint, in immaculant condition.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Gold Way
1315 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1005 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
642 SANTA ALICIA DRIVE
642 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
642 Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom end unit is what you've been looking for! Both new carpet and lifetime laminate flooring have been installed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Parkway Drive
1408 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1162 sqft
2bd. Rohnert Park Apartment ~ 2 Levels ~ Water & Garbage Included - This lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is two level and close to everything. Complex has a swimming pool and tennis courts. This home accepts co signer and is close to SSU.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.
Results within 1 mile of Rohnert Park
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Rohnert Park
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Mesquite Drive
2200 Mesquite Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
950 sqft
Charming single level home located in Bennet Valley! - Beautifully landscaped low maintenance front yard. This property features two bedrooms, two baths, and an office space. Plenty of natural lighting throughout. Formal dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1453 Neotomas Ave. #106
1453 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1038 sqft
Bennett Valley Condo Immaculate Condition, large balcony - Immaculate. Two bedroom, 1.5 bath. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant contributes $75 per mo for water. HOA paid by Owner. A/C Move right in. Parking assigned in garage. (RLNE4597853)
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Memorial Hospital Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
232 Brookwood Avenue
232 Brookwood Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
1 Unit Available
1920 Lazzini Avenue apt D
1920 Lazzini Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1920 Lazzini Avenue apt D in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Rohnert Park 1 BedroomsRohnert Park 2 BedroomsRohnert Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRohnert Park 3 BedroomsRohnert Park Apartments with Balcony
Rohnert Park Apartments with GarageRohnert Park Apartments with GymRohnert Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRohnert Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CA
Napa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CAEmeryville, CA