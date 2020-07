Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large 4Bd/3Ba Single Family Home! - 7474 Mercedes Way in Rohnert Park!



Lovely 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a 2 car garage! Brand new kitchen flooring and carpet installed throughout home. All appliances included in the home as well as landscaping! Great sized backyard.



Please contact Hills and Homes Property Management at 707-585-2913 for more information or to schedule a viewing. Unit is tenant occupied, please do not disturb occupants



(RLNE5028533)