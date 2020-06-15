1018 ELEANOR AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup carport carpet refrigerator

3Bd/1.5Ba Condo in Rohnert Park! - This is a cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in desired E Section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located near Walmart Grocery Store, Starbucks, Subway etc... Kitchen, family room and half bath downstairs, and all 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Water and garbage are included in rent. Newer carpet installed! Refrigerator is also included. Washer and dryer hookups only. This condo has 2 reserved parking spaces: 1 carport and 1 uncovered space. Security deposit is $3,525.00. Cosigners Ok. Sorry no pets.



Unit is still tenant occupied, please do not disturb occupants. For more information, applications or to schedule a viewing please contact us at 707-585-2913.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4875656)