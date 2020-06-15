All apartments in Rohnert Park
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE

1018 Eleanor Avenue · (707) 585-2913
Location

1018 Eleanor Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3Bd/1.5Ba Condo in Rohnert Park! - This is a cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in desired E Section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located near Walmart Grocery Store, Starbucks, Subway etc... Kitchen, family room and half bath downstairs, and all 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Water and garbage are included in rent. Newer carpet installed! Refrigerator is also included. Washer and dryer hookups only. This condo has 2 reserved parking spaces: 1 carport and 1 uncovered space. Security deposit is $3,525.00. Cosigners Ok. Sorry no pets.

Unit is still tenant occupied, please do not disturb occupants. For more information, applications or to schedule a viewing please contact us at 707-585-2913.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have any available units?
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have?
Some of 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rohnert Park.
Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 ELEANOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
