Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub on-site laundry

Hidden Grove wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Hidden Grove is nestled comfortably within a secluded area of Rocklin, California near Sierra College. Our neighborhood abounds with opportunities for fun and frolic, including the Rocklin Commons for retail and entertainment, Quarry Park with outdoor amphitheater, and Johnson Springview Park where you can enjoy tennis, basketball, hockey, and off-leash dog park fun.



Our well-appointed, pet-friendly community offer plush amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. We offer cottage-style apartment homes, recently renovated with energy efficiency in mind. Stop by for a tour and join our friendly community at Hidden Grove.