Rocklin, CA
Hidden Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Hidden Grove

5415 South Grove Street · (509) 565-8029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA 95677
Central Rocklin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 084 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 045 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 062 · Avail. now

$1,456

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 017 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 010 · Avail. now

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 009 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
Hidden Grove wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Hidden Grove is nestled comfortably within a secluded area of Rocklin, California near Sierra College. Our neighborhood abounds with opportunities for fun and frolic, including the Rocklin Commons for retail and entertainment, Quarry Park with outdoor amphitheater, and Johnson Springview Park where you can enjoy tennis, basketball, hockey, and off-leash dog park fun.

Our well-appointed, pet-friendly community offer plush amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. We offer cottage-style apartment homes, recently renovated with energy efficiency in mind. Stop by for a tour and join our friendly community at Hidden Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1st pet $250 for 2nd pet
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
rent: $20/month per dog
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Grove have any available units?
Hidden Grove has 7 units available starting at $1,421 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hidden Grove have?
Some of Hidden Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Grove is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Grove offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Grove offers parking.
Does Hidden Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Grove have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Grove has a pool.
Does Hidden Grove have accessible units?
No, Hidden Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hidden Grove has units with air conditioning.
