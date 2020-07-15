Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

6005 Woodside Drive Available 07/24/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, duplex in Rocklin - Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex with a large backyard in Rocklin. This home has a fireplace, central heat/air, breakfast bar, detached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard with a patio and entry courtyard area.



This home is available for move in July 24, 2020. Rent is $1650 with a $1700 Deposit. No Pets, No Smoking please. There is a $40 non refundable application fee per adult. Qualified applicants will have good recent credit, positive verifiable rental history as well as sufficient income to cover present and future financial obligations.



Please drive by and take a look at the outside. Do Not Disturb our tenants. If you like it, please submit an application for pre-qualification. Once pre-qualified we will schedule an appointment for you to see the inside.



We look forward to hearing from you soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4630440)