Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

6005 Woodside Drive

6005 Woodside Drive · (916) 624-1695 ext. 5
Location

6005 Woodside Drive, Rocklin, CA 95677
Woodside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6005 Woodside Drive · Avail. Jul 24

$1,650

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

6005 Woodside Drive Available 07/24/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, duplex in Rocklin - Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex with a large backyard in Rocklin. This home has a fireplace, central heat/air, breakfast bar, detached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard with a patio and entry courtyard area.

This home is available for move in July 24, 2020. Rent is $1650 with a $1700 Deposit. No Pets, No Smoking please. There is a $40 non refundable application fee per adult. Qualified applicants will have good recent credit, positive verifiable rental history as well as sufficient income to cover present and future financial obligations.

Please drive by and take a look at the outside. Do Not Disturb our tenants. If you like it, please submit an application for pre-qualification. Once pre-qualified we will schedule an appointment for you to see the inside.

We look forward to hearing from you soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Woodside Drive have any available units?
6005 Woodside Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6005 Woodside Drive have?
Some of 6005 Woodside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Woodside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Woodside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Woodside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Woodside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocklin.
Does 6005 Woodside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Woodside Drive offers parking.
Does 6005 Woodside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Woodside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Woodside Drive have a pool?
No, 6005 Woodside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Woodside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6005 Woodside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Woodside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 Woodside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Woodside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6005 Woodside Drive has units with air conditioning.
