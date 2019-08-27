All apartments in Rocklin
Find more places like 5122 Windham Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
5122 Windham Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM

5122 Windham Way

5122 Windham Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rocklin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5122 Windham Way, Rocklin, CA 95765
Stanford Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
Don't miss this 3 bed/2 bath GEM in Rocklin! Come see this beautiful home with open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings with separate living room and formal dining room. Master bath has double sinks, shower and soaking tub. Enjoy relaxing in your low maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining! Close to schools, parks and entertainment.

Rent: $2195 + $125 water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 3/18/20  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Windham Way have any available units?
5122 Windham Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5122 Windham Way currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Windham Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Windham Way pet-friendly?
No, 5122 Windham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocklin.
Does 5122 Windham Way offer parking?
No, 5122 Windham Way does not offer parking.
Does 5122 Windham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Windham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Windham Way have a pool?
No, 5122 Windham Way does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Windham Way have accessible units?
No, 5122 Windham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Windham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Windham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 Windham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5122 Windham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5122 Windham Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd
Rocklin, CA 95677
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street
Rocklin, CA 95677
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765

Similar Pages

Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with BalconyRocklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Rocklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset Whitney
Sunset West

Apartments Near Colleges

Sierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity