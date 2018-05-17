Amenities
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
- $2450 per month + $50 towards utilities
- $2450 security deposit
- 2 bedrooms + den/office and 2 bathrooms
- Spectacular views of the Central Valley
- Located in Springfield at Whitney Oaks (55+ older, no exceptions!)
- Newly remodeled with new paint, new carpet and plank flooring
- Barn door to office
- Washer, dryer, fridge included
- Furnished or unfurnished
- Dog ok with $1000 pet deposit- NO cats
- Club privileges included!
- Front yard is maintained by HOA
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3801460)