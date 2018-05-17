All apartments in Rocklin
4048 Coldwater Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

4048 Coldwater Drive

4048 Coldwater Drive · (916) 871-6317
Location

4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA 95765
Whitney Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4048 Coldwater Drive · Avail. Jul 17

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.

- $2450 per month + $50 towards utilities
- $2450 security deposit
- 2 bedrooms + den/office and 2 bathrooms
- Spectacular views of the Central Valley
- Located in Springfield at Whitney Oaks (55+ older, no exceptions!)
- Newly remodeled with new paint, new carpet and plank flooring
- Barn door to office
- Washer, dryer, fridge included
- Furnished or unfurnished
- Dog ok with $1000 pet deposit- NO cats
- Club privileges included!
- Front yard is maintained by HOA

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3801460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Coldwater Drive have any available units?
4048 Coldwater Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4048 Coldwater Drive have?
Some of 4048 Coldwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Coldwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Coldwater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Coldwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 Coldwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4048 Coldwater Drive offer parking?
No, 4048 Coldwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4048 Coldwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4048 Coldwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Coldwater Drive have a pool?
No, 4048 Coldwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4048 Coldwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 4048 Coldwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Coldwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 Coldwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4048 Coldwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4048 Coldwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
