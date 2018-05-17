Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated furnished carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.



- $2450 per month + $50 towards utilities

- $2450 security deposit

- 2 bedrooms + den/office and 2 bathrooms

- Spectacular views of the Central Valley

- Located in Springfield at Whitney Oaks (55+ older, no exceptions!)

- Newly remodeled with new paint, new carpet and plank flooring

- Barn door to office

- Washer, dryer, fridge included

- Furnished or unfurnished

- Dog ok with $1000 pet deposit- NO cats

- Club privileges included!

- Front yard is maintained by HOA



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3801460)