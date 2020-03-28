All apartments in Rocklin
Find more places like 2586 Pinnacles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
2586 Pinnacles Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:25 PM

2586 Pinnacles Drive

2586 Pinnacles Drive · (916) 794-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rocklin
See all
Sunset Whitney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2586 Pinnacles Drive, Rocklin, CA 95677
Sunset Whitney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
SF: 1,543
Rent: $2,095/month
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water
Pets: No
Appliances: Tenant to provide
Security Deposit: $2,095
Available Date: 2/20/2020

This immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located in a well established Rocklin Neighborhood. The home has been meticulously maintained by the original owner. This is the first time this property has been rented.

The location of this property is just minutes from Galleria Mall, Restaurants, and Shopping. Also located in Rocklin School District.

$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.

Please call today for a showing!
**All showings are in Open House format**

Basic Screening Guidelines:
All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
36 months positive verifiable housing history required
$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive have any available units?
2586 Pinnacles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocklin, CA.
Is 2586 Pinnacles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2586 Pinnacles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2586 Pinnacles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2586 Pinnacles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive offer parking?
No, 2586 Pinnacles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2586 Pinnacles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive have a pool?
No, 2586 Pinnacles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive have accessible units?
No, 2586 Pinnacles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2586 Pinnacles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2586 Pinnacles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2586 Pinnacles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2586 Pinnacles Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir
Rocklin, CA 95765
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street
Rocklin, CA 95677
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765

Similar Pages

Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with BalconyRocklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Rocklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset Whitney
Sunset West

Apartments Near Colleges

Sierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity