2586 Pinnacles Drive

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

SF: 1,543

Rent: $2,095/month

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water

Pets: No

Appliances: Tenant to provide

Security Deposit: $2,095

Available Date: 2/20/2020



This immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located in a well established Rocklin Neighborhood. The home has been meticulously maintained by the original owner. This is the first time this property has been rented.



The location of this property is just minutes from Galleria Mall, Restaurants, and Shopping. Also located in Rocklin School District.



$10 monthly Utility Reduction Fee in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.



Please call today for a showing!

**All showings are in Open House format**



Basic Screening Guidelines:

All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

36 months positive verifiable housing history required

$45 application fee per adult



Vienna Property Management

ViennaPM.com

BRE #01882979

Contact us to schedule a showing.

