Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

64829 Sanderling Court

64829 Sanderling Court · (760) 668-1148
Location

64829 Sanderling Court, Riverside County, CA 92240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1821 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living,dining rooms,hallway and all 3 bedrooms have wood flooring and a SEPARATE family room./or dining. DOUBLE sided FIREPLACE, JETTED spa tub in master bedroom, CEILING fans, LARGE private yard with citrus trees. Immaculate and located on a cul-de-sac with MOUNTAIN and GREENS views. LARGE 3 car garage with lots of driveway parking. Enjoy community pool, spas, and tennis w/ a small fee by Country Club. ONSTIE bar and RESTAURANT, and PRO shop.Don't forget 18 hole TED ROBINSON designed GOLF course... What are you waiting for, ENJOY the WONDERFUL country club life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64829 Sanderling Court have any available units?
64829 Sanderling Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64829 Sanderling Court have?
Some of 64829 Sanderling Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64829 Sanderling Court currently offering any rent specials?
64829 Sanderling Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64829 Sanderling Court pet-friendly?
No, 64829 Sanderling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 64829 Sanderling Court offer parking?
Yes, 64829 Sanderling Court offers parking.
Does 64829 Sanderling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64829 Sanderling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64829 Sanderling Court have a pool?
Yes, 64829 Sanderling Court has a pool.
Does 64829 Sanderling Court have accessible units?
No, 64829 Sanderling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 64829 Sanderling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64829 Sanderling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 64829 Sanderling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 64829 Sanderling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
