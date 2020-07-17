64829 Sanderling Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Live in country club style at MISSION LAKES Country Club... Spacious, 1821sf-, 3 bedroom home features FORMAL living,dining rooms,hallway and all 3 bedrooms have wood flooring and a SEPARATE family room./or dining. DOUBLE sided FIREPLACE, JETTED spa tub in master bedroom, CEILING fans, LARGE private yard with citrus trees. Immaculate and located on a cul-de-sac with MOUNTAIN and GREENS views. LARGE 3 car garage with lots of driveway parking. Enjoy community pool, spas, and tennis w/ a small fee by Country Club. ONSTIE bar and RESTAURANT, and PRO shop.Don't forget 18 hole TED ROBINSON designed GOLF course... What are you waiting for, ENJOY the WONDERFUL country club life.