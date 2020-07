Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Self-quarantine Safely In Ultra-modern Elegance!Via a 600-foot sweeping driveway through steel security gates this private 2-acre compound is the safest location to sit-out the current chaos. Enjoy mesmerizing panoramas of twinkling city lights and the desert below in cozy isolation. Both the sun and moon rise directly over a 60 foot infinity edge pool. Organic materials and soaring high ceilings promote the sensation of majestic solitude. Forget worries while basking in the captivating silence of serene morning sunrises, or relax as glowing mountain sunsets evolve into a black overhead dome sprinkled with sparkling stars.Use your smartphone to connect your favorite music through a sound system that permeates indoors and outdoors. In the upscale hidden enclave of Cahuilla Hills we are directly on the border of Palm Desert at the base of the Santa Rosa mountains yet among the eclectic neighborhoods of your own unique world. With a separate entrance an attached casita with kitchenette is an ideal separate quarters.