Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

20315 Winton Street

20315 Winton Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA 92881
Eagle Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20315 Winton Street · Avail. Aug 31

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
20315 Winton Street Available 08/31/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Rural Living with the city convenience! Custom three bedrooms, two and a half bath home located at the end of a cul-da-sac in Corona! This home offers a formal living room, a family room with a fireplace, great for the wintertime! The kitchen offers tiled countertops, wood cabinets, with plenty of space, stainless steel appliances and an island in the center. There is a spacious loft upstairs, perfect for a study or a theater room. All bedrooms are large in size, the master offers dual vanities and abundance of closet space. Located near the 15 and 91 freeway, shopping centers and schools.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20315 Winton Street have any available units?
20315 Winton Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20315 Winton Street have?
Some of 20315 Winton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20315 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
20315 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20315 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 20315 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 20315 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 20315 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 20315 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20315 Winton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20315 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 20315 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 20315 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 20315 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20315 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20315 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20315 Winton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20315 Winton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

