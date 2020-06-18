Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

20315 Winton Street Available 08/31/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Rural Living with the city convenience! Custom three bedrooms, two and a half bath home located at the end of a cul-da-sac in Corona! This home offers a formal living room, a family room with a fireplace, great for the wintertime! The kitchen offers tiled countertops, wood cabinets, with plenty of space, stainless steel appliances and an island in the center. There is a spacious loft upstairs, perfect for a study or a theater room. All bedrooms are large in size, the master offers dual vanities and abundance of closet space. Located near the 15 and 91 freeway, shopping centers and schools.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5407724)