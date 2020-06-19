634 South 30th Street.

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house coming soon



2 story house with remodeled kitchen



Beautiful laminate flooring in large living room



Great, gated backyard!



Driveway & garage for parking

Garage has lots of storage space, shelving!



Feel free to drive by, then call our office in Oakland for more info!

510-530-1005



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1643425?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 5/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.