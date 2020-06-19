All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like
634 South 30th Street.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:47 PM

634 South 30th Street

634 South 30th Street · (510) 417-4122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

634 South 30th Street, Richmond, CA 94804
Cortez-Stege

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house coming soon

2 story house with remodeled kitchen

Beautiful laminate flooring in large living room

Great, gated backyard!

Driveway & garage for parking
Garage has lots of storage space, shelving!

Feel free to drive by, then call our office in Oakland for more info!
510-530-1005

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1643425?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 5/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 634 South 30th Street have any available units?
634 South 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
Is 634 South 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
634 South 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 South 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 634 South 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 634 South 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 634 South 30th Street does offer parking.
Does 634 South 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 South 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 South 30th Street have a pool?
No, 634 South 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 634 South 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 634 South 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 634 South 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 South 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 South 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 South 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

