559 41St St

TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location. This spacious home features gorgeous hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances. There are bathrooms on each level of the home that have been tastefully remodeled as well. The top level features a finished attic, offering great bonus space or home office. Off the rear of the home are a set of French doors that open up to a lovely deck overlooking the well maintained yard. Don’t forget about the detached 2 car garage and extra-long driveway, offering plenty of off-street parking!559 41st Street is conveniently located in the North & East neighborhood in Richmond. Great shops and restaurants on San Pablo Avenue are just minutes away as well as BART. 84 Walk Score and 78 Bike Score!