559 41St St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

559 41St St

559 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

559 41st Street, Richmond, CA 94805
North and East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location. This spacious home features gorgeous hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances. There are bathrooms on each level of the home that have been tastefully remodeled as well. The top level features a finished attic, offering great bonus space or home office. Off the rear of the home are a set of French doors that open up to a lovely deck overlooking the well maintained yard. Don’t forget about the detached 2 car garage and extra-long driveway, offering plenty of off-street parking!559 41st Street is conveniently located in the North & East neighborhood in Richmond. Great shops and restaurants on San Pablo Avenue are just minutes away as well as BART. 84 Walk Score and 78 Bike Score!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 41St St have any available units?
559 41St St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 559 41St St have?
Some of 559 41St St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 41St St currently offering any rent specials?
559 41St St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 41St St pet-friendly?
No, 559 41St St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 559 41St St offer parking?
Yes, 559 41St St offers parking.
Does 559 41St St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 41St St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 41St St have a pool?
No, 559 41St St does not have a pool.
Does 559 41St St have accessible units?
No, 559 41St St does not have accessible units.
Does 559 41St St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 41St St has units with dishwashers.
Does 559 41St St have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 41St St does not have units with air conditioning.
