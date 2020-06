Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Ground level 2 bedroom apartment with a bonus room near school - Spacious 2BD/1BR apartment

This ground level unit has fresh paint and clean carpet. A Sunny galley kitchen off the living room. This unit has 2 bedrooms and an additional room with a closet that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office. Very clean unit with off Street parking in a quiet 4-PLEX. Also has private yard. Located across the street from MLK Elementary School. Centrally located to shopping and minutes from El Cerrito Del Norte BART station



Section 8 Accepted. 2 bedroom Voucher



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5529900)