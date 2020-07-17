All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 3227 Rheem Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, CA
/
3227 Rheem Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3227 Rheem Avenue

3227 Rheem Avenue · (510) 726-6207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

3227 Rheem Avenue, Richmond, CA 94804
North and East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3227 Rheem Avenue · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
internet access
Advent - Gorgeous Remodled Craftsman Style Two Bedroom Home Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.

Newly finished light-filled and airy home approximately 800 sq. ft. (not including detached storage and bonus room).

This gorgeous remolded and newly repainted home has upgrades galore! Where do we begin?

Fully renovated kitchen, with newly installed cabinets, recess lighting, granite countertops, and updated stainless steel stove/oven.

Gleaming refinished hardwood floors throughout, double pane windows, two spacious bedrooms, with ample closet space. Washer and electric dryer hookups. Backyard to make use of your green thumb to start your beautiful organic garden.

Not your everyday rental! See you soon.

Area: Close to shops and restaurants. Super convenient freeway access (80, 580) Short distance from Richmond BART Station.

Utilities: Resident responsible for PG&E, Water, Cable, Internet and Garbage.

Owner provides landscaping services.

Minimum credit score of 625+ required.

Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."

Pets Considered under 25 lbs: Type and Breed Restrictions may apply. Additional deposit required. Pets must be spayed/neutered.

This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.

** In the event an ADU is built-on the property, the resident will be given a rental credit during the construction.**

*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.

*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***

**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.

**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.
Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.
No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.
No past due utility bills.
A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.

* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"

** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

CAL DRE#01897998

(RLNE2770086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Rheem Avenue have any available units?
3227 Rheem Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3227 Rheem Avenue have?
Some of 3227 Rheem Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Rheem Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Rheem Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Rheem Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3227 Rheem Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3227 Rheem Avenue offer parking?
No, 3227 Rheem Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3227 Rheem Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Rheem Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Rheem Avenue have a pool?
No, 3227 Rheem Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3227 Rheem Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 3227 Rheem Avenue has accessible units.
Does 3227 Rheem Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 Rheem Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3227 Rheem Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3227 Rheem Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3227 Rheem Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr
Richmond, CA 94806
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way
Richmond, CA 94806

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Richmond Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fairmede Hilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity