3227 Rheem Avenue

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Advent - Gorgeous Remodled Craftsman Style Two Bedroom Home Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.



TO SCHEDULE TOUR: Please call our 24/7 Advent-Tenant Turner Scheduling Line 510-726-6207.



Newly finished light-filled and airy home approximately 800 sq. ft. (not including detached storage and bonus room).



This gorgeous remolded and newly repainted home has upgrades galore! Where do we begin?



Fully renovated kitchen, with newly installed cabinets, recess lighting, granite countertops, and updated stainless steel stove/oven.



Gleaming refinished hardwood floors throughout, double pane windows, two spacious bedrooms, with ample closet space. Washer and electric dryer hookups. Backyard to make use of your green thumb to start your beautiful organic garden.



Not your everyday rental! See you soon.



Area: Close to shops and restaurants. Super convenient freeway access (80, 580) Short distance from Richmond BART Station.



Utilities: Resident responsible for PG&E, Water, Cable, Internet and Garbage.



Owner provides landscaping services.



Minimum credit score of 625+ required.



Renter's Insurance is required with Advent Properties listed as "additional interest."



Pets Considered under 25 lbs: Type and Breed Restrictions may apply. Additional deposit required. Pets must be spayed/neutered.



This is a no smoking / no marijuana residence.



** In the event an ADU is built-on the property, the resident will be given a rental credit during the construction.**



*** Upon approval of the application, applicant(s) will have 48 hours to obtain utilities in their name(s) and renters insurance PRIOR to receiving the lease agreement.



*** Move-in date must be 30 days or less from the date of application approval.***



**For the first applicant, (2.2X's) the monthly rental rate in verifiable monthly net income is required. If two (2) people will occupy the unit then the combined income must be three-point three times (3.3X’s) the monthly rental rate (and if three (3) people will occupy the unit, the combined income must be four-point four times (4.4X’s) the monthly rental rate, etc.



**If cash reserves are used to qualify as income, the cash reserves amount must be equivalent to above income requirements for the duration of initial term of the tenancy. The cash reserves must be in the applicant's account(s) for a minimum of six (6) months.

Verifiable income is income that is documented by the most recent two (2) months paystubs or bank statements or a signed Verification of Deposit that is dated within thirty (30) days evidencing the above requirements. Offers of employment must contain an initial employment day within thirty (30) days of application, and the total salary will be discounted to 60% for calculating net income.

No prior Evictions on your record. Your Credit Check will show this.

No past due utility bills.

A positive (not neutral) landlord reference from the most recent two landlords is required.



* As a property owner or manager we do not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of "race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, ancestry, familial status, source of income, disability, veteran or military status, or genetic information"



** Advent Properties, Inc. trusts that all material in the flyer to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.



CAL DRE#01897998



(RLNE2770086)