All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 253 South 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, CA
/
253 South 8th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

253 South 8th Street

253 South 8th Street · (510) 213-6322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA 94804
Santa Fe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.

Centrally located near New Elementary School, Richmond Bart Station, and shopping. Just a few minutes to Richmond/San Rafael Bridge. Quiet building in an up and coming neighborhood. Section 8 welcome. No Pets. No Smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 South 8th Street have any available units?
253 South 8th Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 253 South 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
253 South 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 South 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 253 South 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 253 South 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 253 South 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 253 South 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 South 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 South 8th Street have a pool?
No, 253 South 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 253 South 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 253 South 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 253 South 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 253 South 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 253 South 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 South 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 253 South 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Tides
3185 Garrity Way
Richmond, CA 94806
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr
Richmond, CA 94806

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity