253 South 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.



Centrally located near New Elementary School, Richmond Bart Station, and shopping. Just a few minutes to Richmond/San Rafael Bridge. Quiet building in an up and coming neighborhood. Section 8 welcome. No Pets. No Smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.