Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2513 Moyers Road

2513 Moyers Road · (510) 779-3026
Location

2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA 94806
Fairmede-Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2513 Moyers Road · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website. Three Bed Rancher Home, Two Full Baths, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Living Room with Bay Window and Fireplace, Dining Area, Tile Flooring in Kitchen, All Appliances Included, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Car Garage with Laundry Washer and Dryer, Updated Baths, Large Yard and Patio, Close to Public Transportation and Highway Access, Apply online at our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4905995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Moyers Road have any available units?
2513 Moyers Road has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2513 Moyers Road have?
Some of 2513 Moyers Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Moyers Road currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Moyers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Moyers Road pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Moyers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 2513 Moyers Road offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Moyers Road offers parking.
Does 2513 Moyers Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Moyers Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Moyers Road have a pool?
No, 2513 Moyers Road does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Moyers Road have accessible units?
No, 2513 Moyers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Moyers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Moyers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Moyers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Moyers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
