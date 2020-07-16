2513 Moyers Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website. Three Bed Rancher Home, Two Full Baths, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Living Room with Bay Window and Fireplace, Dining Area, Tile Flooring in Kitchen, All Appliances Included, Remodeled Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Car Garage with Laundry Washer and Dryer, Updated Baths, Large Yard and Patio, Close to Public Transportation and Highway Access, Apply online at our website.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4905995)