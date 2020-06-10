1165 Clinton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Historic Single Family Home!! Available NOW!! - Character and high quality with lots of charm in great condition. Come see this lovely Spanish style home!



-Updated kitchen with gas stove, granite counters, dishwasher, disposal

-Separate breakfast Nook

-Hardwood Floors throughout the home

-Beautiful DecorativeFireplace

-All tile bathroom Separate tub and shower in hall bathroom

-Fresh interior paint

-Tall ceilings and decorative arches through out

-Washer Dryer in oversized laundry room off Kitchen

-Private Access Basement Storage

-Quiet Area not far from Downtown Redwood City

-Close to Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Red Morton Park, Hawes Park, close to

El Camino Real and easy access to freeways

-Private back courtyard, Yard, Landscape Service included

-Detached 2 car garage and extra parking on driveway

-Charging Stations Nearby



(RLNE5818236)