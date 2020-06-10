1165 Clinton Street

Amenities
Charming Historic Single Family Home!! Available NOW!! - Character and high quality with lots of charm in great condition. Come see this lovely Spanish style home!
-Updated kitchen with gas stove, granite counters, dishwasher, disposal
-Separate breakfast Nook
-Hardwood Floors throughout the home
-Beautiful DecorativeFireplace
-All tile bathroom Separate tub and shower in hall bathroom
-Fresh interior paint
-Tall ceilings and decorative arches through out
-Washer Dryer in oversized laundry room off Kitchen
-Private Access Basement Storage
-Quiet Area not far from Downtown Redwood City
-Close to Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Red Morton Park, Hawes Park, close to
El Camino Real and easy access to freeways
-Private back courtyard, Yard, Landscape Service included
-Detached 2 car garage and extra parking on driveway
-Charging Stations Nearby
(RLNE5818236)