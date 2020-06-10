All apartments in Redwood City
Home
/
Redwood City, CA
/
1165 Clinton Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1165 Clinton Street

1165 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Clinton Street, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Historic Single Family Home!! Available NOW!! - Character and high quality with lots of charm in great condition. Come see this lovely Spanish style home!

-Updated kitchen with gas stove, granite counters, dishwasher, disposal
-Separate breakfast Nook
-Hardwood Floors throughout the home
-Beautiful DecorativeFireplace
-All tile bathroom Separate tub and shower in hall bathroom
-Fresh interior paint
-Tall ceilings and decorative arches through out
-Washer Dryer in oversized laundry room off Kitchen
-Private Access Basement Storage
-Quiet Area not far from Downtown Redwood City
-Close to Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Red Morton Park, Hawes Park, close to
El Camino Real and easy access to freeways
-Private back courtyard, Yard, Landscape Service included
-Detached 2 car garage and extra parking on driveway
-Charging Stations Nearby

(RLNE5818236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Clinton Street have any available units?
1165 Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Clinton Street have?
Some of 1165 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Clinton Street does offer parking.
Does 1165 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 1165 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 1165 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
