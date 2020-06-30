All apartments in Redondo Beach
Riviera Vista Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Riviera Vista Apartments

1000 S Catalina Ave · (443) 300-4076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3WAIT · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2WAIT · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1WAIT · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
sauna
accessible
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Riviera Vista Apartments is located in a quaint Redondo Beach neighborhood just a block from the beach, shopping, and dining at Riviera Village, entertainment venues, and local schools. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. With a large living space, your apartment will have the feeling of a house in a perfect location that you will love! Our residents can enjoy winding down in our spa or dry sauna. Riviera Vista's professional management and maintenance teams are also dedicated to providing quick and excellent service. Schedule a tour of our community today! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 Bed 1 Bath - $1200, 2 Bed 2 Bath - $1500, 3 Bed 2 Bath - $1500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned parking spaces in parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riviera Vista Apartments have any available units?
Riviera Vista Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riviera Vista Apartments have?
Some of Riviera Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Riviera Vista Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does Riviera Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riviera Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Riviera Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riviera Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riviera Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riviera Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Riviera Vista Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Riviera Vista Apartments has accessible units.
Does Riviera Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riviera Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Riviera Vista Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riviera Vista Apartments has units with air conditioning.
