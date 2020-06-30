Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator hot tub sauna accessible garage parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments game room internet access online portal package receiving pool table

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Riviera Vista Apartments is located in a quaint Redondo Beach neighborhood just a block from the beach, shopping, and dining at Riviera Village, entertainment venues, and local schools. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have been designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. With a large living space, your apartment will have the feeling of a house in a perfect location that you will love! Our residents can enjoy winding down in our spa or dry sauna. Riviera Vista's professional management and maintenance teams are also dedicated to providing quick and excellent service. Schedule a tour of our community today! Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



