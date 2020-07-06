All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 12165 Via Antigua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
12165 Via Antigua
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

12165 Via Antigua

12165 Via Antigua · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12165 Via Antigua, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story 1796 sq. ft. home with 4 beds/ 2.5 baths. Naturally lighted kitchen space with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious dining and living area with a fireplace. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage with storage cabinets built in. Large low maintenance yard with gardener included.
Pets will be considered with additional pet rent/deposit
Trash included.
Must see!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12165 Via Antigua have any available units?
12165 Via Antigua doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12165 Via Antigua have?
Some of 12165 Via Antigua's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12165 Via Antigua currently offering any rent specials?
12165 Via Antigua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12165 Via Antigua pet-friendly?
Yes, 12165 Via Antigua is pet friendly.
Does 12165 Via Antigua offer parking?
Yes, 12165 Via Antigua offers parking.
Does 12165 Via Antigua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12165 Via Antigua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12165 Via Antigua have a pool?
No, 12165 Via Antigua does not have a pool.
Does 12165 Via Antigua have accessible units?
No, 12165 Via Antigua does not have accessible units.
Does 12165 Via Antigua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12165 Via Antigua has units with dishwashers.
Does 12165 Via Antigua have units with air conditioning?
No, 12165 Via Antigua does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 BedroomsRancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms
Rancho San Diego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho San Diego Apartments with Balcony
Rancho San Diego Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College