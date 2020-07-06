12165 Via Antigua

Amenities
Two story 1796 sq. ft. home with 4 beds/ 2.5 baths. Naturally lighted kitchen space with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious dining and living area with a fireplace. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car attached garage with storage cabinets built in. Large low maintenance yard with gardener included.
Pets will be considered with additional pet rent/deposit
Trash included.
Must see!
DRE01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.