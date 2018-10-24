7239 Rue La Fleur

Amenities

Magnificent, completely remodeled, single story, spacious home with fantastic ocean view . Beautiful double door entry, high ceilings, marble floors and sky lights. 4 bedrooms with a master suite with ocean view, 3 baths with newer cabinets and countertops . Spacious exercise room. Charming office with Bay window and built in bookshelves. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, state of the art appliances including Thermadore, Viking and Wolf , large refrigerator, wine cellar and walk in pantry. Huge living room with vaulted ceilings, stunning Chandelier and new wood floors. Family room with wet bar and cozy fireplace . Formal dining room leading out to backyard with fabulous view, hot tub and BBQ area . 2 car attached garage. Home is equipped with alarm system and C/C camera. Immaculate condition. Located across Pt. Vincent School.