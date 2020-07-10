7025 Hartcrest Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous Home in a wonderful neighborhood! Walking distance from award winning Vista Grande Elementally School! This stanning home offers a bright-open floor plan and elegant hight end finishes throughout. The stone path way leads you to a very spacious Living/Dinning room featuring High Ceilings and large windows allowing for the beauty of the mature landscaping to enter the home. A elegant fireplace enhances the large sized living room. You will find the beautifully remodeled open Kitchen complete with large Island, Custom cabinets and high-end appliances. This split level home offers 4 bedrooms and extra sun room ( not included SQFT ). On the lower level is the master bedroom and the other 3 bedrooms are on the upper level.The Master bathroom features a large frames glass shower and over sized jetted jacuzzi tub. Additional features include recessed lighting, stone surfaces, 3 car garage. A true must see....