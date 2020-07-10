All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

7025 Hartcrest Drive

7025 Hartcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7025 Hartcrest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Home in a wonderful neighborhood! Walking distance from award winning Vista Grande Elementally School! This stanning home offers a bright-open floor plan and elegant hight end finishes throughout. The stone path way leads you to a very spacious Living/Dinning room featuring High Ceilings and large windows allowing for the beauty of the mature landscaping to enter the home. A elegant fireplace enhances the large sized living room. You will find the beautifully remodeled open Kitchen complete with large Island, Custom cabinets and high-end appliances. This split level home offers 4 bedrooms and extra sun room ( not included SQFT ). On the lower level is the master bedroom and the other 3 bedrooms are on the upper level.The Master bathroom features a large frames glass shower and over sized jetted jacuzzi tub. Additional features include recessed lighting, stone surfaces, 3 car garage. A true must see....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Hartcrest Drive have any available units?
7025 Hartcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 Hartcrest Drive have?
Some of 7025 Hartcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Hartcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Hartcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Hartcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7025 Hartcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 7025 Hartcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7025 Hartcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7025 Hartcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Hartcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Hartcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7025 Hartcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Hartcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7025 Hartcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Hartcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 Hartcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

