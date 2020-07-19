All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6958 Alta Vista Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6958 Alta Vista Drive

6958 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6958 Alta Vista Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Live like a celebrity in this top quality single level home, remodeled and formerly owned by a star NBA player. This private home sits on a quiet circular street and allows entry to the house through a gated hydrangea-lined courtyard. Inside are extravagant displays of soaring ceilings, exquisite crown moldings, rich Venetian plaster walls, expansive use of granite, bathroom vanities, handpainted talavera tiles & terracotta floor throughout. A double door entry leads to a dramatic living room with cathedral vaulted ceiling, grand fireplace & a dazzling chandelier. A finely appointed dining room adjoins it with rich color and fine details. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stone backsplash & top of the line built-in appliances. There is a family room adorned with stately wall paneled walls, a marble fireplace & a wet bar with wine fridge. The east wing has a bedroom en-suite and a generously sized master bedroom with a cozy fireplace, walk-in closet & a master bath with spa tub, rain shower and double vanity. The west wing has an additional 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Star amenities include a large flat backyard is beautifully landscaped with flowers, fruit trees, grassy area, a fountain, large pool & spa and a fully night lighted tennis/sports/basketball court with pro-original NBA hoops. Close to parks, golf courses and shopping, this finely appointed home offers resort living designed for endless family enjoyment as well as perfect for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
6958 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6958 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 6958 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6958 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6958 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6958 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 6958 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6958 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 6958 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6958 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6958 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
