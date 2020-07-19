6958 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities
Live like a celebrity in this top quality single level home, remodeled and formerly owned by a star NBA player. This private home sits on a quiet circular street and allows entry to the house through a gated hydrangea-lined courtyard. Inside are extravagant displays of soaring ceilings, exquisite crown moldings, rich Venetian plaster walls, expansive use of granite, bathroom vanities, handpainted talavera tiles & terracotta floor throughout. A double door entry leads to a dramatic living room with cathedral vaulted ceiling, grand fireplace & a dazzling chandelier. A finely appointed dining room adjoins it with rich color and fine details. The kitchen has granite counter tops with stone backsplash & top of the line built-in appliances. There is a family room adorned with stately wall paneled walls, a marble fireplace & a wet bar with wine fridge. The east wing has a bedroom en-suite and a generously sized master bedroom with a cozy fireplace, walk-in closet & a master bath with spa tub, rain shower and double vanity. The west wing has an additional 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Star amenities include a large flat backyard is beautifully landscaped with flowers, fruit trees, grassy area, a fountain, large pool & spa and a fully night lighted tennis/sports/basketball court with pro-original NBA hoops. Close to parks, golf courses and shopping, this finely appointed home offers resort living designed for endless family enjoyment as well as perfect for entertainment.