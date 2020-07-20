All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6920 Verde Ridge Road

6920 Verde Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Verde Ridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Super nice 5 Bedroom, 3,5 Baths home is located at highly desirable Los Verdes area in Palos Verdes. Close to schools and a beautiful Hesse Park.
Partial Ocean view fro Huge master bedroom. This house features: All 5 bedrooms are up stairs. Laminated wood flooring in living room, Dining room,
and Family room. Fireplace in Living room. Bright and open kitchen with bay window and breakfast nook. Formal dining room with wet bar.
Powder room at main level. 2 car attached garage with direct access to inside the house. All utilities to be paid by tenant except weekly gardening service. This wonderful family home is available for immediate occupancy. Please remove shoes or put on shoe covers when you enter. No pets,
No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road have any available units?
6920 Verde Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 6920 Verde Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Verde Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Verde Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Verde Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Verde Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Verde Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 6920 Verde Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6920 Verde Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Verde Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 Verde Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 Verde Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
