6920 Verde Ridge Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Super nice 5 Bedroom, 3,5 Baths home is located at highly desirable Los Verdes area in Palos Verdes. Close to schools and a beautiful Hesse Park.

Partial Ocean view fro Huge master bedroom. This house features: All 5 bedrooms are up stairs. Laminated wood flooring in living room, Dining room,

and Family room. Fireplace in Living room. Bright and open kitchen with bay window and breakfast nook. Formal dining room with wet bar.

Powder room at main level. 2 car attached garage with direct access to inside the house. All utilities to be paid by tenant except weekly gardening service. This wonderful family home is available for immediate occupancy. Please remove shoes or put on shoe covers when you enter. No pets,

No smoking.