6622 Channelview Court

Absolutely gorgeous four bedroom three bath home on Terranea Resort golf course with walking paths for direct beach access! Unobstructed panoramic ocean and Catalina Island view along with golf course view. Premier location near oceanfront walking trails! Prime Seabluff Community view home next to Terranea Resort/Golf Course/Beach and close to the Trump Golf Course. Totally remodeled with luxury plank LVP flooring in all main areas. Gourmet Kitchen with new cabinets, counters and floor. Spectacular Master Suite with breathtaking ocean and Catalina view and fireplace . All the main living space is on the upstairs entry level with a guest suite and full bathroom, the Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are downstairs. Bright and open floor plan. Rent includes HOA fees for swimming pool, spa, club house, exercise room and two tennis courts. Close to award winning Palos Verdes schools. Great home, great opportunity!!