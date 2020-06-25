All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
6622 Channelview Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

6622 Channelview Court

6622 Channelview Court · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6622 Channelview Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous four bedroom three bath home on Terranea Resort golf course with walking paths for direct beach access! Unobstructed panoramic ocean and Catalina Island view along with golf course view. Premier location near oceanfront walking trails! Prime Seabluff Community view home next to Terranea Resort/Golf Course/Beach and close to the Trump Golf Course. Totally remodeled with luxury plank LVP flooring in all main areas. Gourmet Kitchen with new cabinets, counters and floor. Spectacular Master Suite with breathtaking ocean and Catalina view and fireplace . All the main living space is on the upstairs entry level with a guest suite and full bathroom, the Master bedroom and two additional bedrooms are downstairs. Bright and open floor plan. Rent includes HOA fees for swimming pool, spa, club house, exercise room and two tennis courts. Close to award winning Palos Verdes schools. Great home, great opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6622 Channelview Court have any available units?
6622 Channelview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 6622 Channelview Court have?
Some of 6622 Channelview Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6622 Channelview Court currently offering any rent specials?
6622 Channelview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6622 Channelview Court pet-friendly?
No, 6622 Channelview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 6622 Channelview Court offer parking?
Yes, 6622 Channelview Court offers parking.
Does 6622 Channelview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6622 Channelview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6622 Channelview Court have a pool?
Yes, 6622 Channelview Court has a pool.
Does 6622 Channelview Court have accessible units?
No, 6622 Channelview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6622 Channelview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6622 Channelview Court has units with dishwashers.
